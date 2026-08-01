Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 1

Burleson is hitting for a .282 BA, .344 OBP and .459 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 57 runs. In 462 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 71 runs (9th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (4-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.