Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Rockies On May 30
Adrian Houser will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Houser has +104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Houser is 2-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.