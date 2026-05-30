Adrian Houser And Giants Take On Rockies On May 30

Houser is 2-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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