Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Reds On June 13

Del Castillo is hitting for a .189 BA, .254 OBP and .320 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored nine runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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