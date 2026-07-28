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Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks

Adrian Del Castillo

Arizona Diamondbacks • #25 C

Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Pirates On July 28

Adrian Del Castillo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Del Castillo is hitting for a .202 BA, .258 OBP and .327 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored 17 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.47 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Del Castillo

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