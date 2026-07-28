Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Pirates On July 28

Del Castillo is hitting for a .202 BA, .258 OBP and .327 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored 17 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.47 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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