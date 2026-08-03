Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 3
Adrian Del Castillo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +830 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Del Castillo is hitting for a .197 BA, .251 OBP and .318 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 17 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.
Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.