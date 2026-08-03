Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 3

Del Castillo is hitting for a .197 BA, .251 OBP and .318 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 17 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.

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