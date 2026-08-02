Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Play Guardians On Aug. 2

Del Castillo is hitting for a .198 BA, .253 OBP and .320 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 17 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.

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