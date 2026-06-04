Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Padres On June 4
Adolis Garcia and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .195 BA, .276 OBP and .302 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored 17 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Lucas Giolito (2-0) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with six strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.