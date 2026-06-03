Adolis Garcia And Phillies Play Padres On June 3

Garcia is hitting for a .193 BA, .275 OBP and .297 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 17 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Garcia has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (3-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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