Adley Rutschman And Orioles Take On Red Sox On June 4

Rutschman is hitting for a .258 BA, .339 OBP and .472 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 21 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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