FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman

Baltimore Orioles • #35 C

Adley Rutschman And Orioles Take On Red Sox On June 4

Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rutschman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Rutschman is hitting for a .258 BA, .339 OBP and .472 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 21 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adley Rutschman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News