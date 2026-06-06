Adley Rutschman And Orioles Face Blue Jays On June 6

Rutschman is hitting for a .273 BA, .352 OBP and .506 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 25 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.62 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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