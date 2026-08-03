Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Nationals On Aug. 3

Nola is 3-9 with a 5.61 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.