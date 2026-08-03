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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Nationals On Aug. 3

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nola has +112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 3-9 with a 5.61 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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