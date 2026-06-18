Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Mets On June 18

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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