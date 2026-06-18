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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Mets On June 18

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nola has +124 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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