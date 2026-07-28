Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 28
Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nola has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Nola is 3-8 with a 5.82 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.