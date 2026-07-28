Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 28

Nola is 3-8 with a 5.82 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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