Aaron Civale And Athletics Face Royals On April 28
Aaron Civale will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Civale has -160 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Civale is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.