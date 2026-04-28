Aaron Civale And Athletics Face Royals On April 28

Civale is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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