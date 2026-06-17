Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Pirates On June 17

Civale is 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday, May 26 when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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