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Aaron Civale
Oakland Athletics

Aaron Civale

Oakland Athletics • #45 RP

Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Pirates On June 17

Aaron Civale will get the start for his Athletics against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Civale has +100 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Civale is 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday, May 26 when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Civale

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