Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 12

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers