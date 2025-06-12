MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 12
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Washington Nationals at New York Mets
- Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 8.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -106)