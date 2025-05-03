Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 3

Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -196, Under +152) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +168, Under -220) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 3 appearances

Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Jordan Hicks (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Athletics at Miami Marlins

Osvaldo Bido (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates

Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 1.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals