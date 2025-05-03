MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 3
Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
- Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
- Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
- Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds
- Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -196, Under +152) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
- Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +168, Under -220) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 3 appearances
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Jordan Hicks (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Athletics at Miami Marlins
- Osvaldo Bido (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 1.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances