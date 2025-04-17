MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 17
Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Jordan Hicks exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Jordan Hicks (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances