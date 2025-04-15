Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 15

Will Ryan Pepiot strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Ryan Feltner exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Landon Knack (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Athletics at Chicago White Sox

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins