Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 15
Will Ryan Pepiot strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Ryan Feltner exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
- Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Landon Knack (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Athletics at Chicago White Sox
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances