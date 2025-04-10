MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 10
Will Tyler Alexander strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies
- Tyler Alexander (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +152, Under -196) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances