Thursday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 2

Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Jameson Taillon exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees