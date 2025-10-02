FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 2

Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Jameson Taillon exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

  • Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
  • Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup