Thursday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 2
Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Jameson Taillon exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances