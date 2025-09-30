Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Sept. 30

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Michael Busch hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 20.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 20.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 108 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 108 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 154 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 20% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 158 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 158 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 156 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 156 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 12% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 162 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 162 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 144 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 144 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 149 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 149 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 151 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 151 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 140 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 140 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 103 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 103 games Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees