Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Sept. 30
Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Michael Busch hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 30, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 20.1% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 108 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 154 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 158 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 156 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 162 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 144 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 149 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 151 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 140 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 103 games
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 152 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 77 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 139 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 156 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 151 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 138 games (has homered in 21% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 157 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 109 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 149 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 130 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 151 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Austin Slater (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)