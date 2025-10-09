Thursday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 9

Will Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 30.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs