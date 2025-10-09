MLB
Thursday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 9
Will Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 154 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 150 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 150 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 155 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 159 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 141 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 156 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)