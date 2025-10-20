MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 20
Will Cal Raleigh or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 31.2% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)