MLB
Friday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 10
Will Kerry Carpenter or Cal Raleigh hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 157 games (has homered in 20.1% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 155 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 137 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 142 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)