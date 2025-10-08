FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 8

In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that has plenty of compelling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to see. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

  • When: 3:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs.
  • Records: Tigers (87-75), Mariners (90-72)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.22%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 44.78%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 5:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Quinn Priester
  • Records: Cubs (92-70), Brewers (97-65)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 57.72%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 42.28%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Game Info

  • When: 7:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs.
  • Records: Yankees (94-68), Blue Jays (94-68)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 61.25%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.75%

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Aaron Nola
  • Records: Dodgers (93-69), Phillies (96-66)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.40%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 40.60%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

