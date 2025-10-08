Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 8

In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that has plenty of compelling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to see. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs.

Casey Mize vs. Records: Tigers (87-75), Mariners (90-72)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.22%

55.22% Mariners Win Probability: 44.78%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:08 p.m. ET

5:08 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max

truTV, TBS and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Quinn Priester

Jameson Taillon vs. Quinn Priester Records: Cubs (92-70), Brewers (97-65)

Cubs (92-70), Brewers (97-65) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.72%

57.72% Brewers Win Probability: 42.28%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Game Info

When: 7:08 p.m. ET

7:08 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs.

Cam Schlittler vs. Records: Yankees (94-68), Blue Jays (94-68)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.25%

61.25% Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.75%

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max

truTV, TBS and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Aaron Nola

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Aaron Nola Records: Dodgers (93-69), Phillies (96-66)

Dodgers (93-69), Phillies (96-66) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.40%

59.40% Phillies Win Probability: 40.60%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.