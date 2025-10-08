MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 8
In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that has plenty of compelling contests, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to see. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
Game Info
- When: 3:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs.
- Records: Tigers (87-75), Mariners (90-72)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.22%
- Mariners Win Probability: 44.78%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Cubs (92-70), Brewers (97-65)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.72%
- Brewers Win Probability: 42.28%
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Game Info
- When: 7:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs.
- Records: Yankees (94-68), Blue Jays (94-68)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.25%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.75%
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Dodgers (93-69), Phillies (96-66)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.40%
- Phillies Win Probability: 40.60%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.