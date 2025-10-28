MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 28
The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today. Take a look at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Dodgers (93-69), Blue Jays (94-68)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.63%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.37%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.