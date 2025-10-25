MLB
Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 25
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Dodgers (93-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.11%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.89%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.