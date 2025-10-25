Saturday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 25

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Kevin Gausman vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Dodgers (93-69)

Blue Jays (94-68), Dodgers (93-69) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.11%

61.11% Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.