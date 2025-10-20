MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 20
The Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Game Info
- When: 5:08 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Brewers (97-65), Dodgers (93-69)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.72%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.28%
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. George Kirby
- Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Mariners (90-72)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.40%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.60%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.