Monday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 20

The Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

Game Info

When: 5:08 p.m. ET

Where: American Family Field

TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max

Probable Pitchers: vs.

Records: Brewers (97-65), Dodgers (93-69)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.72%

51.72% Brewers Win Probability: 48.28%

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. George Kirby

Shane Bieber vs. George Kirby Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Mariners (90-72)

Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -130

Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.40%

53.40% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.60%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.