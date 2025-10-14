MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 14
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Brewers (97-65), Dodgers (93-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.29%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.71%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.