Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 14

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today. Check out the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: truTV, TBS and HBO Max

truTV, TBS and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Freddy Peralta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Brewers (97-65), Dodgers (93-69)

Brewers (97-65), Dodgers (93-69) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.29%

50.29% Brewers Win Probability: 49.71%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.