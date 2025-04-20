MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 20
Will Mike Trout or Matt James Chapman hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Matt James Chapman (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Willy Rafael (Luna) Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Zachary Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jordon Scott Adell (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Timothy Devon Anderson (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Joshua Evan Bell (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nate Lowe (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Paul Sterling DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Kristopher Lee Bryant (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games