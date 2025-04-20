Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 20

Will Mike Trout or Matt James Chapman hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Matt James Chapman (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Willy Rafael (Luna) Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Zachary Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jordon Scott Adell (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Kyren Paris (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Timothy Devon Anderson (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies