MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 25
Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 152 games (homered in 28.9% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 77 games (homered in 26.2% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 136 games (homered in 17.6% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 163 games (homered in 19.6% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 159 games (homered in 16.4% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 138 games (homered in 20% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 152 games (homered in 17% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 127 games (homered in 15% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 119 games (homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 130 games (homered in 20.4% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 157 games (homered in 13.4% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 136 games (homered in 11.5% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 151 games (homered in 13.4% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (homered in 10.5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 129 games (homered in 4.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 148 games (homered in 4.7% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 109 games (homered in 3.6% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 154 games (homered in 5.1% of games)