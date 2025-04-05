Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 5

Will Tyler O'Neill or Bobby Witt Jr. go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games MJ Melendez (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Wilmer Flores (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+255 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Corey Seager (Rangers): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+265 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Joc Pederson (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Adolis García (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jake Burger (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Adolis García (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brandon Lowe (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Danny Jansen (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yandy Díaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Christopher Morel (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kameron Misner (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Junior Caminero (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Yandy Díaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Danny Jansen (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Leody Taveras (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Leody Taveras (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jonny Deluca (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jonny Deluca (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Kameron Misner (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 55.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 55.6% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Luís Garcia (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Elias Díaz (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Matt McLain (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Blake Dunn (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Gavin Lux (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jose Trevino (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Oliver Dunn (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Austin Wynns (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Oliver Dunn (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games James Wood (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nate Lowe (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Amed Rosario (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Pete Alonso (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jose Siri (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jesse Winker (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brett Baty (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Lane Thomas (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Bo Naylor (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yoán Moncada (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyren Paris (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kevin Newman (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Isaac Paredes (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Harrison Bader (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Jose Miranda (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Willi Castro (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Triston Casas (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Connor Wong (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates