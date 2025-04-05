MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 5
Will Tyler O'Neill or Bobby Witt Jr. go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- MJ Melendez (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Adolis García (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yandy Díaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 55.6% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Luís Garcia (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Matt McLain (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Oliver Dunn (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Austin Wynns (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 8 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- James Wood (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nate Lowe (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Amed Rosario (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets
- Juan Soto (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jose Siri (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yoán Moncada (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Jose Miranda (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Willi Castro (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Triston Casas (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Pablo Reyes (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games