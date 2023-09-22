MLB Betting: Rays and Twins Hanging Around for AL Pennant

Dating back to 2019, the NL representative in the World Series has been different every year. Of course, the American League has not offered the same parity, sending the Houston Astros to the Fall Classic in three of the past four seasons.

In 2023, the AL presents a wider array of competitive integrity. Sure, Houston is still near top of the leaderboard, but we are seeing some new sides emerge into the American League betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook this season. It's possible a franchise wins their very first pennant -- or even first World Series -- this year.

With less than 10 games to play for all teams at this point, we are deep in the home stretch of the 2023 MLB regular season. Let's dive into the numbers before the playoffs get underway; who currently has the best odds to win the American League?

All MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Odds Rank Team Odds to win 2023 American League Pennant Record/Positon 1 Baltimore Orioles +300 95-58/1st AL East 2 Houston Astros* +310 85-68/1st AL West 3 Tampa Bay Rays +460 94-60/2nd AL East/1st WC T4 Minnesota Twins +700 81-72/1st AL Central T4 Texas Rangers +700 84-68/T2nd AL West/T3rd WC 5 Seattle Mariners +750 84-68/T2nd AL West/T3rd WC 6 Tornoto Blue Jays +900 85-68/3rd AL East/2nd WC View Full Table

*Denotes 2022 ALCS Participant

Baltimore Orioles

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +300

One of only two American League teams that have officially clinched a playoff spot at this point, the Baltimore Orioles are in an advantageous spot to earn their first division crown since 2014. Entering the weekend, Baltimore leads the Tampa Bay Rays by just 1.5 games in the AL East standings. However, the O's have the benefit of closing out the 2023 regular season with remaining games against the Cleveland Guardians, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Whether they end up winning their division or not, the Orioles seem built to last through the American League playoff tournament. Their scoring production of 5.08 runs per game is fourth-best in the AL. Additionally, Baltimore's collective team WHIP is an efficient 1.26.

Behind rising stars like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, this group is young and spirited, sizzingly their way through the summer. Since July began, Baltimore has compiled a 47-26 (.643) overall record.

Houston Astros

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +310

Reigning World Series champions and current leaders of the AL West, the Houston Astros are among the front runners yet again. As alluded to, the Astros cashed the AL pennant market in three of the past four years. Before Friday's action, they cling to only a 0.5 game lead in the division, but naturally, the books are respecting their recent postseason success.

Much of Houston's championship core is the same while other aspects of it have altered significantly. Studs like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are still powering the offense -- the 'Sros currently boast the third-highest team OPS in the AL (.769). Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander anchor a respectable pitching staff.

Unlike the other AL division leaders, Houston is in jeopardy of missing the playoffs altogether if they don't win their grouping; that's how tightly contested the AL Wild Card race is right now, and absolutely something to consider if making a late play in the AL pennant odds market.

For reference, the Astros have gone 8-10 since September began.

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +460

Priced at +460 at FanDuel Sportsbook on Friday afternoon, Tampa Bay certainly appears to have some value to eventually win the ALCS. Like Baltimore just ahead of them, the Rays have officially secured a postseason bid. Still, it remains to be seen if it will be as a Wild Card or division winner. Either way, Tampa can ball. Along with aforementioned Houston, the Rays are the only other AL team to make the World Series within the past four years.

Notably, Tampa Bay commenced the 2023 regular season on a 13-game winning streak (part of a 20-3 start). They have continued their stellar play in every month of the season with exception to July. Regardless, the Rays will likely finish the season with the American League's best run differential (+196 right now).

Tampa is a well-rounded squad. Their .772 team OPS is fourth-best in MLB. In terms of pitching, their staff has been prolific in the strikeout department, notching 9.27 Ks per game this season. Can the core of Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, Zach Eflin, Shane McClanahan and Josh Lowe return this team to the Fall Classic for only the third time in franchise history?

Minnesota Twins

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +700

The Minnesota Twins have quietly bolstered their respect over this final month of regular season baseball. They have been pacing the AL Central for majority of 2023, but as the current weakest grouping in MLB, many have not viewed Minnesota as an authentic contender. Well, the Twins are playing their best ball at this very moment -- that's got to count for something.

Since the start of August, Minnesota has played to a 27-19 (.587) record. Given that second-place Cleveland is 8.5 games back, the Twins will likely clinch the 2023 AL Central title before everyone returns to work on Monday. However, that is only the first task in this market. In terms of winning the AL pennant, Minnesota has not done so since the Kirby Puckett days of 1991.

This year, Sonny Gray has been the ace for the Twin Cities, utilizing a sharp 2.84 ERA. Carlos Correa has been underwhelming in his second year in Minnesota (showing a career-worst wOBA of .308), but considering his prior postseason prowess with Houston, he could be a key contributor for the Twins in the tournament.

Texas Rangers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +700

A team most had written into the postseason at the All-Star break, the Texas Rangers are grappling daily with contention. They still boast the best team OPS (.794) in the American League while showing the second-highest run differential (+161), yet, they are tied in the standings with the rival Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot -- literally, something has to give here.

After a 52-39 first half, Texas has played a 32-29 record since. Their offense is certainly potent, having produced 807 RBI as a team this season, but their pitching and bullpen has wavered some; their 4.31 ERA leaves more to be desired. They added future Hall-of-Famer Max Scherzer at the trade deadline, but the hurler has had a down year by his standards (3.78 SIERA in 2023).

Can sluggers like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia save the Rangers from an early offseason? Of their final 10 games, 7 are versus Seattle. Those remaining head-to-head contests will ultimately write the story of the 2023 Texas Rangers.

Still In The Hunt

Seattle Mariners +750

Toronto Blue Jays +900

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the MLB odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.