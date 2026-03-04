FGCU vs North Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 5 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-17, 8-10 ASUN) square off against the No. 12 seed North Alabama Lions (9-20, 4-14 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament Wednesday at UNF Arena, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

FGCU vs. North Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: UNF Arena

FGCU vs. North Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: FGCU win (73.6%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Wednesday's FGCU-North Alabama spread (FGCU -6.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

FGCU vs. North Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

FGCU has covered seven times in 29 games with a spread this season.

North Alabama has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

North Alabama covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than FGCU covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (14.3%).

Against the spread, the Eagles have fared better when playing at home, covering four times in 15 home games, and three times in 14 road games.

Against the spread, the Lions have had better results on the road (7-9-0) than at home (3-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, FGCU is 4-14-0 this season.

North Alabama has covered the spread six times in 18 ASUN games.

FGCU vs. North Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

FGCU has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

The Eagles have been a -330 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

North Alabama has been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. North Alabama has gone 6-14 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer, the Lions have a record of 1-10 (9.1%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies FGCU has a 76.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

FGCU vs. North Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

FGCU has a +8 scoring differential, putting up 78.1 points per game (130th in college basketball) and allowing 77.9 (290th in college basketball).

J.R. Konieczny's 15.6 points per game lead FGCU and rank 243rd in college basketball.

North Alabama puts up 69.8 points per game (316th in college basketball) while allowing 77.9 per outing (290th in college basketball). It has a -235 scoring differential and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

North Alabama's leading scorer, Donte Bacchus, is 291st in college basketball, putting up 15.0 points per game.

The Eagles average 32.4 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 30.0 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Konieczny's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Eagles and rank 231st in college basketball action.

The Lions are 286th in the country at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.8 their opponents average.

Corneilous Williams averages 9.4 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) to lead the Lions.

FGCU ranks 156th in college basketball by averaging 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 273rd in college basketball, allowing 98.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Lions' 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 292nd in college basketball, and the 103.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 349th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!