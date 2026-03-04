Eastern Kentucky vs Stetson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 7 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-20, 7-11 ASUN) are taking on the No. 10 seed Stetson Hatters (11-20, 7-11 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament on Wednesday at UNF Arena, at 5 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Stetson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: UNF Arena

Eastern Kentucky vs. Stetson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky win (58.8%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Eastern Kentucky-Stetson spread (Eastern Kentucky -4.5) or total (156.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Stetson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Eastern Kentucky is 11-18-0 ATS this season.

Stetson has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Eastern Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Stetson covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (47.6%).

Against the spread, the Colonels have played better at home, covering five times in 13 home games, and six times in 16 road games.

The Hatters' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). Away, it is .500 (8-8-0).

Eastern Kentucky is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Stetson's ASUN record against the spread is 12-6-0.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Stetson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Eastern Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

The Colonels have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -220 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Stetson has been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. Stetson has gone 7-16 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, the Hatters have a 2-16 record (winning just 11.1% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Eastern Kentucky has a 68.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Stetson Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Eastern Kentucky was the 77th-ranked team in college basketball (77.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 278th (75.3 points conceded per game).

Last season, Eastern Kentucky was 66th in the nation in rebounds (33.9 per game) and 329th in rebounds conceded (34.1).

Last season Eastern Kentucky was ranked 227th in the nation in assists with 12.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Eastern Kentucky was 25th-best in college basketball in committing them (9.3 per game) last year. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

Stetson was ranked 242nd in college basketball offensively last season with 71.7 points per game, while defensively it was second-worst (81.5 points allowed per game).

Stetson ranked 294th in the nation with 30.0 rebounds per contest, but it gave up 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranked 21st-worst in college basketball.

Stetson ranked 300th in college basketball with 11.8 dimes per contest.

Stetson ranked 267th in the nation at 12.1 turnovers per game, but it forced 8.9 turnovers per game, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

