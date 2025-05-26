Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 26

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule on Monday, the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers take the field at Comerica Park. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, FDSDET and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Hayden Birdsong

Keider Montero vs. Hayden Birdsong Records: Tigers (34-20), Giants (31-22)

Tigers (34-20), Giants (31-22) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Giants Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.97%

51.97% Giants Win Probability: 48.03%

Boston Red Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and NESN

MLB Network, FDSWI and NESN Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Garrett Crochet

Chad Patrick vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Brewers (26-28), Red Sox (27-28)

Brewers (26-28), Red Sox (27-28) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 53.98%

53.98% Brewers Win Probability: 46.02%

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and COLR

MARQ and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Carson Palmquist

Jameson Taillon vs. Carson Palmquist Records: Cubs (32-21), Rockies (9-44)

Cubs (32-21), Rockies (9-44) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -330

-330 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 74.72%

74.72% Rockies Win Probability: 25.28%

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSMW

MASN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Erick Fedde

Charlie Morton vs. Erick Fedde Records: Orioles (18-34), Cardinals (30-23)

Orioles (18-34), Cardinals (30-23) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.42%

52.42% Orioles Win Probability: 47.58%

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SNET

RSN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Kevin Gausman

Jacob deGrom vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Rangers (26-28), Blue Jays (25-27)

Rangers (26-28), Blue Jays (25-27) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 54.14%

54.14% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.86%

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and CHSN

MLB Network, SNY and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Adrian Houser

Clay Holmes vs. Adrian Houser Records: Mets (31-21), White Sox (17-36)

Mets (31-21), White Sox (17-36) Mets Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 73.60%

73.60% White Sox Win Probability: 26.40%

Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSOH

FDSKC and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Nick Martínez

Michael Lorenzen vs. Nick Martínez Records: Royals (29-25), Reds (26-28)

Royals (29-25), Reds (26-28) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 56.42%

56.42% Royals Win Probability: 43.58%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet LA

CLEG and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Gavin Williams vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Guardians (29-23), Dodgers (32-20)

Guardians (29-23), Dodgers (32-20) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -186

-186 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.09%

58.09% Guardians Win Probability: 41.91%

Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and MNNT

MLB Network, FDSSUN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Chris Paddack

Zack Littell vs. Chris Paddack Records: Rays (26-26), Twins (29-23)

Rays (26-26), Twins (29-23) Rays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Twins Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.66%

50.66% Twins Win Probability: 49.34%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, ARID and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Andrew Heaney

Ryne Nelson vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Diamondbacks (26-27), Pirates (19-35)

Diamondbacks (26-27), Pirates (19-35) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.60%

63.60% Pirates Win Probability: 36.40%

Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSFL

SDPA and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Ryan Weathers

Randy Vasquez vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Padres (29-22), Marlins (21-30)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 63.04%

63.04% Marlins Win Probability: 36.96%

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and YES

MLB Network, FDSW and YES Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Ryan Yarbrough

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Ryan Yarbrough Records: Angels (25-27), Yankees (32-20)

Angels (25-27), Yankees (32-20) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Angels Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.11%

65.11% Angels Win Probability: 34.89%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.