Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 26
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule on Monday, the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers take the field at Comerica Park. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Hayden Birdsong
- Records: Tigers (34-20), Giants (31-22)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.97%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.03%
Boston Red Sox at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Brewers (26-28), Red Sox (27-28)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -156
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 53.98%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.02%
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Carson Palmquist
- Records: Cubs (32-21), Rockies (9-44)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -330
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 74.72%
- Rockies Win Probability: 25.28%
St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Orioles (18-34), Cardinals (30-23)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.42%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.58%
Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Rangers (26-28), Blue Jays (25-27)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 54.14%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.86%
Chicago White Sox at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Mets (31-21), White Sox (17-36)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -295
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 73.60%
- White Sox Win Probability: 26.40%
Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Royals (29-25), Reds (26-28)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 56.42%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.58%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Guardians (29-23), Dodgers (32-20)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -186
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +156
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.09%
- Guardians Win Probability: 41.91%
Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Rays (26-26), Twins (29-23)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.66%
- Twins Win Probability: 49.34%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Diamondbacks (26-27), Pirates (19-35)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -180
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 63.60%
- Pirates Win Probability: 36.40%
Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Padres (29-22), Marlins (21-30)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 63.04%
- Marlins Win Probability: 36.96%
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Ryan Yarbrough
- Records: Angels (25-27), Yankees (32-20)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -164
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.11%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.89%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.