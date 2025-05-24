Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 25

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule on Sunday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Logan Allen

Tarik Skubal vs. Logan Allen Records: Tigers (33-19), Guardians (28-22)

Tigers (33-19), Guardians (28-22) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 67.46%

67.46% Guardians Win Probability: 32.54%

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-BA

MASN2 and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Robbie Ray

Mike Soroka vs. Robbie Ray Records: Nationals (23-28), Giants (30-21)

Nationals (23-28), Giants (30-21) Giants Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.25%

51.25% Nationals Win Probability: 48.75%

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN

MLB Network, NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Dean Kremer

Walker Buehler vs. Dean Kremer Records: Red Sox (27-26), Orioles (16-34)

Red Sox (27-26), Orioles (16-34) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.28%

51.28% Orioles Win Probability: 48.72%

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

SportsNet PT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Logan Henderson

Bailey Falter vs. Logan Henderson Records: Pirates (18-34), Brewers (25-27)

Pirates (18-34), Brewers (25-27) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.30%

52.30% Pirates Win Probability: 47.70%

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ

MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Ben Brown

Nick Lodolo vs. Ben Brown Records: Reds (25-27), Cubs (31-20)

Reds (25-27), Cubs (31-20) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Reds Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.92%

51.92% Reds Win Probability: 48.08%

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET

FDSSUN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Chris Bassitt

Ryan Pepiot vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Rays (24-26), Blue Jays (25-25)

Rays (24-26), Blue Jays (25-25) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.23%

50.23% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.77%

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

SCHN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Luis Castillo

Colton Gordon vs. Luis Castillo Records: Astros (26-25), Mariners (29-21)

Astros (26-25), Mariners (29-21) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Astros Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.90%

50.90% Astros Win Probability: 49.10%

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and RSN

CHSN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Patrick Corbin

Davis Martin vs. Patrick Corbin Records: White Sox (16-35), Rangers (25-27)

White Sox (16-35), Rangers (25-27) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.74%

50.74% White Sox Win Probability: 49.26%

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC

MNNT and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Kris Bubic

Bailey Ober vs. Kris Bubic Records: Twins (29-22), Royals (28-25)

Twins (29-22), Royals (28-25) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 51.33%

51.33% Twins Win Probability: 48.67%

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and ARID

FDSMW and ARID Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Sonny Gray vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Cardinals (29-23), Diamondbacks (26-26)

Cardinals (29-23), Diamondbacks (26-26) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.57%

54.57% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.43%

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and YES

COLR and YES Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Will Warren

Antonio Senzatela vs. Will Warren Records: Rockies (9-42), Yankees (30-20)

Rockies (9-42), Yankees (30-20) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 70.88%

70.88% Rockies Win Probability: 29.12%

Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund vs. Jesús Luzardo

Gunnar Hoglund vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Athletics (22-30), Phillies (33-18)

Athletics (22-30), Phillies (33-18) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 62.98%

62.98% Athletics Win Probability: 37.02%

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSFL

FDSW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Edward Cabrera

Kyle Hendricks vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Angels (25-25), Marlins (19-30)

Angels (25-25), Marlins (19-30) Angels Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 53.65%

53.65% Marlins Win Probability: 46.35%

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SDPA

FDSSO and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Dylan Cease

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Dylan Cease Records: Braves (24-26), Padres (28-21)

Braves (24-26), Padres (28-21) Braves Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.76%

50.76% Padres Win Probability: 49.24%

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Landon Knack

Kodai Senga vs. Landon Knack Records: Mets (30-21), Dodgers (32-19)

Mets (30-21), Dodgers (32-19) Mets Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.12%

53.12% Dodgers Win Probability: 46.88%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.