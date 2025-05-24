Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 25
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule on Sunday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:35 a.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Tigers (33-19), Guardians (28-22)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -240
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 67.46%
- Guardians Win Probability: 32.54%
San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Nationals (23-28), Giants (30-21)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -152
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.25%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.75%
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Red Sox (27-26), Orioles (16-34)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.28%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.72%
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Logan Henderson
- Records: Pirates (18-34), Brewers (25-27)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.30%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.70%
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Reds (25-27), Cubs (31-20)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.92%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.08%
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Rays (24-26), Blue Jays (25-25)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.23%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.77%
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Astros (26-25), Mariners (29-21)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.90%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.10%
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: White Sox (16-35), Rangers (25-27)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.74%
- White Sox Win Probability: 49.26%
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Twins (29-22), Royals (28-25)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 51.33%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.67%
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Cardinals (29-23), Diamondbacks (26-26)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.57%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.43%
New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Will Warren
- Records: Rockies (9-42), Yankees (30-20)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -310
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 70.88%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.12%
Philadelphia Phillies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Athletics (22-30), Phillies (33-18)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -176
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 62.98%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.02%
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Angels (25-25), Marlins (19-30)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -130
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 53.65%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.35%
San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Braves (24-26), Padres (28-21)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.76%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.24%
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Landon Knack
- Records: Mets (30-21), Dodgers (32-19)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -136
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.12%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 46.88%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.