Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 18
Sunday's MLB slate features the New York Mets playing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Ryan Gusto
- Records: Rangers (24-22), Astros (23-21)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.58%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.42%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Phillies (27-18), Pirates (15-31)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.31%
- Phillies Win Probability: 46.69%
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Michael Soroka
- Records: Orioles (15-29), Nationals (20-27)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -174
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 64.70%
- Nationals Win Probability: 35.30%
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
- Records: Red Sox (22-24), Braves (23-22)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.91%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.09%
Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Jackson Jobe
- Records: Blue Jays (22-23), Tigers (30-16)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -118
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.11%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.89%
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Luis Ortiz
- Records: Reds (23-24), Guardians (25-20)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.55%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.45%
Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Marlins (17-27), Rays (21-24)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -152
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.48%
- Marlins Win Probability: 42.52%
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Royals (25-21), Cardinals (25-20)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.15%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.85%
Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Brewers (21-24), Twins (25-20)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.19%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.81%
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Jonathan Cannon
- Records: Cubs (27-19), White Sox (14-32)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -290
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.20%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.80%
Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Giants (26-19), Athletics (22-23)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.93%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.07%
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Diamondbacks (24-21), Rockies (7-37)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -350
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 73.30%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.70%
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Padres (27-16), Mariners (24-19)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.66%
- Mariners Win Probability: 43.34%
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Dodgers (29-16), Angels (18-25)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.32%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.68%
New York Mets at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. David Peterson
- Records: Yankees (26-19), Mets (29-17)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.57%
- Mets Win Probability: 44.43%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.