Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 18

Sunday's MLB slate features the New York Mets playing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Ryan Gusto

Jack Leiter vs. Ryan Gusto Records: Rangers (24-22), Astros (23-21)

Rangers (24-22), Astros (23-21) Astros Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.58%

50.58% Rangers Win Probability: 49.42%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Paul Skenes

Mick Abel vs. Paul Skenes Records: Phillies (27-18), Pirates (15-31)

Phillies (27-18), Pirates (15-31) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.31%

53.31% Phillies Win Probability: 46.69%

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and MASN2

MASN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Michael Soroka

Zach Eflin vs. Michael Soroka Records: Orioles (15-29), Nationals (20-27)

Orioles (15-29), Nationals (20-27) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 64.70%

64.70% Nationals Win Probability: 35.30%

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSO

MLB Network, NESN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Brayan Bello vs. Spencer Schwellenbach Records: Red Sox (22-24), Braves (23-22)

Red Sox (22-24), Braves (23-22) Braves Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.91%

52.91% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.09%

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: FDSDET

FDSDET Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Jackson Jobe

José Berrios vs. Jackson Jobe Records: Blue Jays (22-23), Tigers (30-16)

Blue Jays (22-23), Tigers (30-16) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.11%

51.11% Tigers Win Probability: 48.89%

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and CLEG

MLB Network, FDSOH and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Luis Ortiz

Andrew Abbott vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Reds (23-24), Guardians (25-20)

Reds (23-24), Guardians (25-20) Reds Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.55%

55.55% Guardians Win Probability: 44.45%

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN

FDSFL and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Shane Baz

Cal Quantrill vs. Shane Baz Records: Marlins (17-27), Rays (21-24)

Marlins (17-27), Rays (21-24) Rays Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.48%

57.48% Marlins Win Probability: 42.52%

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSMW

FDSKC and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Matthew Liberatore

Michael Wacha vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Royals (25-21), Cardinals (25-20)

Royals (25-21), Cardinals (25-20) Royals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.15%

50.15% Royals Win Probability: 49.85%

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MNNT

FDSWI and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Zebby Matthews

Freddy Peralta vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Brewers (21-24), Twins (25-20)

Brewers (21-24), Twins (25-20) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Twins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.19%

55.19% Twins Win Probability: 44.81%

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CHSN

MARQ and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Jonathan Cannon

Colin Rea vs. Jonathan Cannon Records: Cubs (27-19), White Sox (14-32)

Cubs (27-19), White Sox (14-32) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.20%

69.20% White Sox Win Probability: 30.80%

Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Jeffrey Springs

Justin Verlander vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Giants (26-19), Athletics (22-23)

Giants (26-19), Athletics (22-23) Giants Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.93%

56.93% Athletics Win Probability: 43.07%

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Chase Dollander

Merrill Kelly vs. Chase Dollander Records: Diamondbacks (24-21), Rockies (7-37)

Diamondbacks (24-21), Rockies (7-37) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -350

-350 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +280

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 73.30%

73.30% Rockies Win Probability: 26.70%

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and ROOT Sports NW

SDPA and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Bryan Woo

Michael King vs. Bryan Woo Records: Padres (27-16), Mariners (24-19)

Padres (27-16), Mariners (24-19) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.66%

56.66% Mariners Win Probability: 43.34%

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSW

SportsNet LA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Tony Gonsolin vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Dodgers (29-16), Angels (18-25)

Dodgers (29-16), Angels (18-25) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Angels Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.32%

63.32% Angels Win Probability: 36.68%

New York Mets at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. David Peterson

Max Fried vs. David Peterson Records: Yankees (26-19), Mets (29-17)

Yankees (26-19), Mets (29-17) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Mets Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.57%

55.57% Mets Win Probability: 44.43%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.