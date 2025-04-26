Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 26

Saturday's MLB lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Chicago Cubs. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1

MLB Network, YES and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Kevin Gausman

Max Fried vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Yankees (15-10), Blue Jays (12-13)

Yankees (15-10), Blue Jays (12-13) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.00%

65.00% Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.00%

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively vs. Tanner Houck

Ben Lively vs. Tanner Houck Records: Guardians (14-10), Red Sox (14-13)

Guardians (14-10), Red Sox (14-13) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2

MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Brandon Young

Casey Mize vs. Brandon Young Records: Tigers (15-10), Orioles (10-14)

Tigers (15-10), Orioles (10-14) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.66%

51.66% Orioles Win Probability: 48.34%

Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSW

MNNT and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Twins (9-16), Angels (12-12)

Twins (9-16), Angels (12-12) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 62.17%

62.17% Angels Win Probability: 37.83%

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI

FDSMW and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Quinn Priester

Sonny Gray vs. Quinn Priester Records: Cardinals (10-15), Brewers (13-13)

Cardinals (10-15), Brewers (13-13) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.53%

54.53% Brewers Win Probability: 45.47%

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSOH

COLR and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Hunter Greene

Antonio Senzatela vs. Hunter Greene Records: Rockies (4-20), Reds (12-13)

Rockies (4-20), Reds (12-13) Reds Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 67.65%

67.65% Rockies Win Probability: 32.35%

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Tyler Mahle

Robbie Ray vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Giants (17-9), Rangers (14-11)

Giants (17-9), Rangers (14-11) Giants Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.30%

52.30% Rangers Win Probability: 47.70%

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SNY

MASN and SNY Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Clay Holmes

Brad Lord vs. Clay Holmes Records: Nationals (11-14), Mets (18-7)

Nationals (11-14), Mets (18-7) Mets Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 64.69%

64.69% Nationals Win Probability: 35.31%

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Jesús Luzardo

Ben Brown vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Cubs (17-10), Phillies (13-13)

Cubs (17-10), Phillies (13-13) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.23%

54.23% Phillies Win Probability: 45.77%

Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Jonathan Cannon

Jeffrey Springs vs. Jonathan Cannon Records: Athletics (12-13), White Sox (6-19)

Athletics (12-13), White Sox (6-19) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 58.73%

58.73% White Sox Win Probability: 41.27%

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2

MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Charlie Morton

Casey Mize vs. Charlie Morton Records: Tigers (15-10), Orioles (10-14)

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSKC and SCHN

Fox Sports 1, FDSKC and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Framber Valdez

Michael Wacha vs. Framber Valdez Records: Royals (12-14), Astros (13-11)

Royals (12-14), Astros (13-11) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Royals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 52.37%

52.37% Royals Win Probability: 47.63%

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSSO

ARID and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Grant Holmes

Merrill Kelly vs. Grant Holmes Records: Diamondbacks (14-11), Braves (10-14)

Diamondbacks (14-11), Braves (10-14) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Braves Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.29%

50.29% Braves Win Probability: 49.71%

Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSSUN

SDPA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Dylan Edward Cease vs. Ryan Pepiot

Dylan Edward Cease vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Padres (17-8), Rays (11-14)

Padres (17-8), Rays (11-14) Padres Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.00%

56.00% Rays Win Probability: 44.00%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Mitch Keller

Roki Sasaki vs. Mitch Keller Records: Dodgers (16-9), Pirates (10-16)

Dodgers (16-9), Pirates (10-16) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.63%

58.63% Pirates Win Probability: 41.37%

Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL

ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Luis Miguel Castillo vs. Connor Gillispie

Luis Miguel Castillo vs. Connor Gillispie Records: Mariners (14-11), Marlins (11-13)

Mariners (14-11), Marlins (11-13) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 65.82%

65.82% Marlins Win Probability: 34.18%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.