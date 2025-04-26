Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 26
Saturday's MLB lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Chicago Cubs. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Yankees (15-10), Blue Jays (12-13)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -180
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.00%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.00%
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively vs. Tanner Houck
- Records: Guardians (14-10), Red Sox (14-13)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102
Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Tigers (15-10), Orioles (10-14)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.66%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.34%
Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Twins (9-16), Angels (12-12)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 62.17%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.83%
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Cardinals (10-15), Brewers (13-13)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -162
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.53%
- Brewers Win Probability: 45.47%
Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Rockies (4-20), Reds (12-13)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -194
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 67.65%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.35%
Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Giants (17-9), Rangers (14-11)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.30%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.70%
New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Nationals (11-14), Mets (18-7)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -180
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 64.69%
- Nationals Win Probability: 35.31%
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Cubs (17-10), Phillies (13-13)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.23%
- Phillies Win Probability: 45.77%
Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Jonathan Cannon
- Records: Athletics (12-13), White Sox (6-19)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -220
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 58.73%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.27%
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Doug Nikhazy vs. Walker Anthony Buehler
- Records: Guardians (14-10), Red Sox (14-13)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.81%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.19%
Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Tigers (15-10), Orioles (10-14)
Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSKC and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Royals (12-14), Astros (13-11)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 52.37%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.63%
Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Diamondbacks (14-11), Braves (10-14)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.29%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.71%
Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Edward Cease vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Padres (17-8), Rays (11-14)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.00%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.00%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Dodgers (16-9), Pirates (10-16)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -240
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.63%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.37%
Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Miguel Castillo vs. Connor Gillispie
- Records: Mariners (14-11), Marlins (11-13)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -225
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 65.82%
- Marlins Win Probability: 34.18%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.