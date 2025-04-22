Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 22
Today's MLB schedule features top teams in action. Among those games is the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago Cubs. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Will Warren
- Records: Guardians (13-9), Yankees (14-9)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.14%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.86%
San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Tigers (14-9), Padres (16-7)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.33%
- Tigers Win Probability: 45.67%
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Brany Cabrera vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Marlins (10-12), Reds (11-12)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -120
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 56.93%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.07%
Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Red Sox (13-11), Mariners (12-10)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.84%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 41.16%
Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Nationals (9-13), Orioles (9-12)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 59.42%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.58%
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: TBS, SNY and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Alexander Canning vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Mets (16-7), Phillies (13-10)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 54.06%
- Mets Win Probability: 45.94%
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Braves (9-13), Cardinals (9-14)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.74%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.26%
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Twins (7-15), White Sox (5-17)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -245
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 70.91%
- White Sox Win Probability: 29.09%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Dustin May
- Records: Cubs (14-10), Dodgers (16-7)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.16%
- Cubs Win Probability: 49.84%
Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Kristofer Sime Bubic vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Royals (9-14), Rockies (4-17)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -215
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 71.35%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.65%
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Christopher Michael Bassitt
- Records: Astros (11-11), Blue Jays (12-11)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.38%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.62%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Angels (11-10), Pirates (8-15)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -184
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 55.75%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.25%
Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), Rays (9-13)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.55%
- Rays Win Probability: 43.45%
Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWIX
- Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. José Quintana
- Records: Giants (14-8), Brewers (12-10)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.66%
- Giants Win Probability: 49.34%
Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Patrick Alan Corbin
- Records: Athletics (10-12), Rangers (13-9)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.66%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.34%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.