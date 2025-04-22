Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 22

Today's MLB schedule features top teams in action. Among those games is the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago Cubs. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and YES

CLEG and YES Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Will Warren

Tanner Bibee vs. Will Warren Records: Guardians (13-9), Yankees (14-9)

Guardians (13-9), Yankees (14-9) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.14%

51.14% Yankees Win Probability: 48.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SDPA

FDSDET and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Nick Pivetta

Jack Flaherty vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Tigers (14-9), Padres (16-7)

Tigers (14-9), Padres (16-7) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.33%

54.33% Tigers Win Probability: 45.67%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSOH

FDSFL and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Edward Brany Cabrera vs. Nick Martínez

Edward Brany Cabrera vs. Nick Martínez Records: Marlins (10-12), Reds (11-12)

Marlins (10-12), Reds (11-12) Reds Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 56.93%

56.93% Marlins Win Probability: 43.07%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and ROOT Sports NW

NESN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Bryce Miller

Brayan Bello vs. Bryce Miller Records: Red Sox (13-11), Mariners (12-10)

Red Sox (13-11), Mariners (12-10) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.84%

58.84% Red Sox Win Probability: 41.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and MASN2

MASN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Dean Kremer

Mitchell Parker vs. Dean Kremer Records: Nationals (9-13), Orioles (9-12)

Nationals (9-13), Orioles (9-12) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 59.42%

59.42% Nationals Win Probability: 40.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: TBS, SNY and NBCS-PH

TBS, SNY and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Griffin Alexander Canning vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Griffin Alexander Canning vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Mets (16-7), Phillies (13-10)

Mets (16-7), Phillies (13-10) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Mets Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.06%

54.06% Mets Win Probability: 45.94%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSMW

FDSSO and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Andre Pallante

Spencer Strider vs. Andre Pallante Records: Braves (9-13), Cardinals (9-14)

Braves (9-13), Cardinals (9-14) Braves Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.74%

51.74% Braves Win Probability: 48.26%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN

MNNT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Davis Martin

Bailey Ober vs. Davis Martin Records: Twins (7-15), White Sox (5-17)

Twins (7-15), White Sox (5-17) Twins Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 70.91%

70.91% White Sox Win Probability: 29.09%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet LA

MARQ and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Dustin May

Shota Imanaga vs. Dustin May Records: Cubs (14-10), Dodgers (16-7)

Cubs (14-10), Dodgers (16-7) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.16%

50.16% Cubs Win Probability: 49.84%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and COLR

FDSKC and COLR Probable Pitchers: Kristofer Sime Bubic vs. Ryan Feltner

Kristofer Sime Bubic vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Royals (9-14), Rockies (4-17)

Royals (9-14), Rockies (4-17) Royals Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 71.35%

71.35% Rockies Win Probability: 28.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SN1

SCHN and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Christopher Michael Bassitt

Ronel Blanco vs. Christopher Michael Bassitt Records: Astros (11-11), Blue Jays (12-11)

Astros (11-11), Blue Jays (12-11) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.38%

56.38% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet PT

FDSW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Bailey Falter

José Soriano vs. Bailey Falter Records: Angels (11-10), Pirates (8-15)

Angels (11-10), Pirates (8-15) Angels Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 55.75%

55.75% Pirates Win Probability: 44.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and FDSSUN

MLB Network, ARID and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Zack Littell

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Zack Littell Records: Diamondbacks (13-9), Rays (9-13)

Diamondbacks (13-9), Rays (9-13) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rays Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.55%

56.55% Rays Win Probability: 43.45%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWIX

NBCS-BA and FDSWIX Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. José Quintana

Jordan Hicks vs. José Quintana Records: Giants (14-8), Brewers (12-10)

Giants (14-8), Brewers (12-10) Giants Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.66%

50.66% Giants Win Probability: 49.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Patrick Alan Corbin

Osvaldo Bido vs. Patrick Alan Corbin Records: Athletics (10-12), Rangers (13-9)

Athletics (10-12), Rangers (13-9) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.66%

55.66% Rangers Win Probability: 44.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.