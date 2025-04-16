Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 16

Wednesday's MLB slate includes the Chicago Cubs playing the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSSO

SNET and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Spencer Strider

Chris Bassitt vs. Spencer Strider Records: Blue Jays (9-8), Braves (5-11)

Blue Jays (9-8), Braves (5-11) Braves Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.91%

56.91% Braves Win Probability: 43.09%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SNY

MNNT and SNY Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Griffin Canning

David Festa vs. Griffin Canning Records: Twins (5-12), Mets (11-5)

Twins (5-12), Mets (11-5) Twins Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Mets Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.40%

53.40% Mets Win Probability: 46.60%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET

FDSWI and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Keider Montero

José Quintana vs. Keider Montero Records: Brewers (8-9), Tigers (10-6)

Brewers (8-9), Tigers (10-6) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.58%

55.58% Brewers Win Probability: 44.42%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SCHN2

FDSMW and SCHN2 Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Ronel Blanco

Steven Matz vs. Ronel Blanco Records: Cardinals (8-8), Astros (7-9)

Cardinals (8-8), Astros (7-9) Astros Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.99%

51.99% Cardinals Win Probability: 48.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ

SDPA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Boyd

Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Padres (14-3), Cubs (11-8)

Padres (14-3), Cubs (11-8) Padres Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.52%

55.52% Cubs Win Probability: 44.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and CLEG

MASN2 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Gavin Williams

Dean Kremer vs. Gavin Williams Records: Orioles (6-9), Guardians (8-7)

Orioles (6-9), Guardians (8-7) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.52%

50.52% Orioles Win Probability: 49.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN

SportsNet PT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Mitchell Parker

Bailey Falter vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Pirates (6-12), Nationals (7-10)

Pirates (6-12), Nationals (7-10) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.31%

52.31% Nationals Win Probability: 47.69%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and ARID

FDSFL and ARID Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Max Meyer vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Marlins (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7)

Marlins (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 62.66%

62.66% Marlins Win Probability: 37.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW

Fox Sports 1, FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Bryce Miller

Nick Martínez vs. Bryce Miller Records: Reds (8-8), Mariners (8-8)

Reds (8-8), Mariners (8-8) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.35%

52.35% Reds Win Probability: 47.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA

NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Robbie Ray

Aaron Nola vs. Robbie Ray Records: Phillies (9-7), Giants (12-4)

Phillies (9-7), Giants (12-4) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Giants Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 64.78%

64.78% Giants Win Probability: 35.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and FDSKC

Amazon Prime Video and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Kris Bubic

Clarke Schmidt vs. Kris Bubic Records: Yankees (9-7), Royals (8-9)

Yankees (9-7), Royals (8-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Royals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.61%

52.61% Royals Win Probability: 47.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN

FDSSUN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Sean Newcomb

Zack Littell vs. Sean Newcomb Records: Rays (8-8), Red Sox (8-10)

Rays (8-8), Red Sox (8-10) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.38%

57.38% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA

CHSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Osvaldo Bido

Jonathan Cannon vs. Osvaldo Bido Records: White Sox (4-11), Athletics (6-10)

White Sox (4-11), Athletics (6-10) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 57.11%

57.11% White Sox Win Probability: 42.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSW

RSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. José Soriano

Patrick Corbin vs. José Soriano Records: Rangers (9-7), Angels (9-6)

Rangers (9-7), Angels (9-6) Angels Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 51.06%

51.06% Rangers Win Probability: 48.94%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller vs. German Márquez

Bobby Miller vs. German Márquez Records: Dodgers (12-6), Rockies (3-13)

Dodgers (12-6), Rockies (3-13) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 76.17%

76.17% Rockies Win Probability: 23.83%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.