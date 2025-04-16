Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 16
Wednesday's MLB slate includes the Chicago Cubs playing the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Blue Jays (9-8), Braves (5-11)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.91%
- Braves Win Probability: 43.09%
New York Mets at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: David Festa vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Twins (5-12), Mets (11-5)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -132
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.40%
- Mets Win Probability: 46.60%
Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Brewers (8-9), Tigers (10-6)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.58%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.42%
Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SCHN2
- Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz vs. Ronel Blanco
- Records: Cardinals (8-8), Astros (7-9)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.99%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 48.01%
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Padres (14-3), Cubs (11-8)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.52%
- Cubs Win Probability: 44.48%
Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Orioles (6-9), Guardians (8-7)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.52%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.48%
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Pirates (6-12), Nationals (7-10)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.31%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.69%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Marlins (8-7), Diamondbacks (9-7)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -164
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 62.66%
- Marlins Win Probability: 37.34%
Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Reds (8-8), Mariners (8-8)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.35%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.65%
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Phillies (9-7), Giants (12-4)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -138
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 64.78%
- Giants Win Probability: 35.22%
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Yankees (9-7), Royals (8-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.61%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.39%
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Sean Newcomb
- Records: Rays (8-8), Red Sox (8-10)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.38%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 42.62%
Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Osvaldo Bido
- Records: White Sox (4-11), Athletics (6-10)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 57.11%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.89%
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. José Soriano
- Records: Rangers (9-7), Angels (9-6)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 51.06%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.94%
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller vs. German Márquez
- Records: Dodgers (12-6), Rockies (3-13)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 76.17%
- Rockies Win Probability: 23.83%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.