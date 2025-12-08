Missouri vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Gator Bowl 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Missouri Tigers are playing the Virginia Cavaliers.

Missouri vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-295) | Virginia: (+235)

Missouri: (-295) | Virginia: (+235) Spread: Missouri: -7.5 (-110) | Virginia: +7.5 (-110)

Missouri: -7.5 (-110) | Virginia: +7.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Virginia Betting Trends

Against the spread, Missouri is 7-5-0 this year.

As at least a 7.5-point favorite, Missouri has two wins ATS (2-2).

Out of 12 Missouri games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Virginia is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

There have been five Virginia games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Missouri vs Virginia Point Spread

Missouri is a 7.5-point favorite against Virginia. Missouri is -110 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -110.

Missouri vs Virginia Over/Under

The Missouri-Virginia matchup on Dec. 27 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Missouri vs Virginia Moneyline

Virginia is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Missouri is a -295 favorite.

Missouri vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 32.2 36 19.4 19 50.1 12 Virginia 32.2 20 20.5 45 54.7 13

Missouri vs. Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Stadium: EverBank Stadium

