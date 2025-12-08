Missouri vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Gator Bowl 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Missouri Tigers are playing the Virginia Cavaliers.
Missouri vs Virginia Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Missouri: (-295) | Virginia: (+235)
- Spread: Missouri: -7.5 (-110) | Virginia: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Missouri vs Virginia Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Missouri is 7-5-0 this year.
- As at least a 7.5-point favorite, Missouri has two wins ATS (2-2).
- Out of 12 Missouri games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
- Virginia is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
- There have been five Virginia games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.
Missouri vs Virginia Point Spread
Missouri is a 7.5-point favorite against Virginia. Missouri is -110 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -110.
Missouri vs Virginia Over/Under
The Missouri-Virginia matchup on Dec. 27 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Missouri vs Virginia Moneyline
Virginia is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Missouri is a -295 favorite.
Missouri vs. Virginia Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri
|32.2
|36
|19.4
|19
|50.1
|12
|Virginia
|32.2
|20
|20.5
|45
|54.7
|13
Missouri vs. Virginia Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
