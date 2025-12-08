FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Missouri vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Gator Bowl 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in college football, the Missouri Tigers are playing the Virginia Cavaliers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Missouri vs Virginia Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Missouri: (-295) | Virginia: (+235)
  • Spread: Missouri: -7.5 (-110) | Virginia: +7.5 (-110)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Virginia Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Missouri is 7-5-0 this year.
  • As at least a 7.5-point favorite, Missouri has two wins ATS (2-2).
  • Out of 12 Missouri games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
  • Virginia is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • There have been five Virginia games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Missouri vs Virginia Point Spread

Missouri is a 7.5-point favorite against Virginia. Missouri is -110 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -110.

Missouri vs Virginia Over/Under

The Missouri-Virginia matchup on Dec. 27 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Missouri vs Virginia Moneyline

Virginia is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Missouri is a -295 favorite.

Missouri vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Missouri32.23619.41950.112
Virginia32.22020.54554.713

Missouri vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Stadium: EverBank Stadium

