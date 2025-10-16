Missouri vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the Auburn Tigers.

Missouri vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-120) | Auburn: (+102)

Missouri: (-120) | Auburn: (+102) Spread: Missouri: -1.5 (-110) | Auburn: +1.5 (-110)

Missouri: -1.5 (-110) | Auburn: +1.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Auburn Betting Trends

Missouri has four wins in six games against the spread this year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Missouri is 3-2 against the spread.

There have been four Missouri games (of six) that went over the total this season.

Auburn owns two wins against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Auburn has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

One of Auburn's six games has hit the over.

Missouri vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.8%)

Missouri vs Auburn Point Spread

Auburn is an underdog by 1.5 points against Missouri. Auburn is -110 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -110.

Missouri vs Auburn Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Missouri-Auburn on Oct. 18, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Missouri vs Auburn Moneyline

Auburn is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Missouri is a -120 favorite.

Missouri vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 41.7 10 16.7 17 51.3 6 Auburn 24.7 95 17.0 19 51.3 6

Missouri vs. Auburn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

