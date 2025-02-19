Missouri vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 19

The Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC) will attempt to continue an eight-game road win streak when they take on the Missouri Tigers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) on February 19, 2025 at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Missouri win (61.8%)

Missouri is a 1.5-point favorite against Alabama on Wednesday and the total is set at 169.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the outing.

Missouri vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri is 15-9-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has compiled a 14-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Missouri covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (56.2%).

Against the spread, the Tigers have fared worse at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and five times in seven road games.

The Crimson Tide's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). On the road, it is .667 (6-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Missouri is 10-2-0 this season.

Alabama's SEC record against the spread is 8-4-0.

Missouri vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been victorious in 13, or 92.9%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 13 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -111 or shorter on the moneyline.

Alabama has won all four of the games it has been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Crimson Tide have won all four games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer.

Missouri has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri outscores opponents by 13.6 points per game (scoring 82.6 per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 69.0 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball) and has a +341 scoring differential overall.

Tamar Bates paces Missouri, averaging 13.3 points per game (474th in the nation).

Alabama's +280 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 79.1 per contest (337th in college basketball).

Mark Sears' 17.8 points per game paces Alabama and ranks 83rd in the nation.

The Tigers are 188th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Josh Gray is 538th in college basketball action with 5.2 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 40.4 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide accumulate rank second in the country, 7.9 more than the 32.5 their opponents collect.

Grant Nelson is 52nd in the nation with 8.3 rebounds per game, leading the Crimson Tide.

Missouri averages 106.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and allows 88.6 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide score 103.9 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball).

