2025 Missouri Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To begin the 2025 campaign, the Missouri Tigers play Central Arkansas, an FCS opponent, on Aug. 28. Below, you can see the rest of the Tigers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Missouri 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Central Arkansas Aug. 28 - - - 2 Kansas Sept. 6 - Tigers (-6.5) 51.5 3 Louisiana Sept. 13 - - - 4 South Carolina Sept. 20 - - - 5 UMass Sept. 27 - - - 7 Alabama Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Auburn Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Missouri 2025 Schedule Insights

Missouri will face the 90th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (74).

Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (51), Missouri has the 82nd-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Tigers will play seven teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Missouri will play eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Missouri Betting Insights (2024)

Missouri covered nine times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of six of the Tigers' games last season went over the point total.

Missouri won all seven of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

See more in-depth analysis about Missouri on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Missouri Tigers on FanDuel today!