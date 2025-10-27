Missouri State vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

College football's Wednesday slate includes the Missouri State Bears facing the Florida International Panthers.

Missouri State vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri State: (-168) | Florida International: (+142)

Missouri State: (-168) | Florida International: (+142) Spread: Missouri State: -3.5 (-110) | Florida International: +3.5 (-110)

Missouri State: -3.5 (-110) | Florida International: +3.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri State vs Florida International Betting Trends

Missouri State's record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Missouri State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Missouri State has had one game (of seven) go over the total this season.

Florida International's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-3-0.

Florida International has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of seven Florida International games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Missouri State vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bears win (62.3%)

Missouri State vs Florida International Point Spread

Florida International is the underdog by 3.5 points against Missouri State. Florida International is -110 to cover the spread, and Missouri State is -110.

Missouri State vs Florida International Over/Under

The Missouri State-Florida International matchup on Oct. 29 has been given an over/under of 51.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Missouri State vs Florida International Moneyline

The Missouri State vs Florida International moneyline has Missouri State as a -168 favorite, while Florida International is a +142 underdog.

Missouri State vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri State 22 119 27.9 73 55.6 7 Florida International 22.4 116 30.1 92 53.8 7

Missouri State vs. Florida International Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Stadium: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

