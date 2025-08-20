2025 Missouri State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Missouri State Bears begin their 2025 season with a bout against USC on Aug. 30. Find the rest of the Bears' college football schedule below.

Missouri State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ USC Aug. 30 - Trojans (-34.5) 58.5 2 @ Marshall Sept. 6 - - - 3 SMU Sept. 13 - - - 4 Tennessee-Martin Sept. 20 - - - 5 Western Kentucky Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Middle Tennessee Oct. 8 - - - 9 @ New Mexico State Oct. 22 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Missouri State 2025 Schedule Insights

The Bears will have five games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

Missouri State will take on six teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule will pit them against two teams that ended with nine or more victories and four squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Missouri State Betting Insights (2024)

Missouri State put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Bears games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Missouri State won all seven of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

