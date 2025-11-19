Missouri at Oklahoma College Football Prediction, Betting Odds, and Player Props

The Missouri Tigers have a tough task on hand Saturday as they head to Norman to take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.

After a key win last week, Mizzou is back up to 22nd in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. They also could be close to getting Beau Pribula back after their starting quarterback warmed up prior to last week's game before ultimately sitting.

With the uncertainty at quarterback, the Sooners are favored by more than a touchdown in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds as of Wednesday.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Missouri @ Oklahoma Nov 22 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With or without Prebula, the ground attack will have to be key for the Tigers if they want to pull the upset. They ran for a whopping 326 yards last week against Mississippi State, and their team-wide prop odds are high again despite the lofty spread against them.

Missouri - Total Rushing Yards Over @ Under Nov 22 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Star running back Ahmad Hardy also has the shortest any-time touchdown odds in the game, sitting at -115.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Ahmad Hardy (MIZZ) -125 John Mateer (OU) -110 Xavier Robinson (OU) +105 Isaiah Sategna III (OU) +155 Jamal Roberts (MIZZ) +210 Tory Blaylock (OU) +220 Deion Burks (OU) +240 Brett Norfleet (MIZZ) +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

With Hardy, Brett Norfleet back, and Prebula at least lurking, Saturday figures to be a fun one for Mizzou despite the tough assignment.

