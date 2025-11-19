FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Missouri at Oklahoma College Football Prediction, Betting Odds, and Player Props

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Missouri at Oklahoma College Football Prediction, Betting Odds, and Player Props

The Missouri Tigers have a tough task on hand Saturday as they head to Norman to take on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.

After a key win last week, Mizzou is back up to 22nd in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. They also could be close to getting Beau Pribula back after their starting quarterback warmed up prior to last week's game before ultimately sitting.

With the uncertainty at quarterback, the Sooners are favored by more than a touchdown in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds as of Wednesday.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Missouri
@
Oklahoma
Nov 22 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

With or without Prebula, the ground attack will have to be key for the Tigers if they want to pull the upset. They ran for a whopping 326 yards last week against Mississippi State, and their team-wide prop odds are high again despite the lofty spread against them.

Missouri - Total Rushing Yards

Over
@
Under
Nov 22 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Star running back Ahmad Hardy also has the shortest any-time touchdown odds in the game, sitting at -115.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Ahmad Hardy (MIZZ)
John Mateer (OU)
Xavier Robinson (OU)
Isaiah Sategna III (OU)
Jamal Roberts (MIZZ)
Tory Blaylock (OU)
Deion Burks (OU)
Brett Norfleet (MIZZ)

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

With Hardy, Brett Norfleet back, and Prebula at least lurking, Saturday figures to be a fun one for Mizzou despite the tough assignment.

If you're in Missouri and want in on the action, your time is coming soon!

Pre-registration for FanDuel Sportsbook is now live. Get started with up to $400 in Bonus Bets when you register for FanDuel Sportsbook before December 1st.

Participants who sign up for a new FanDuel account and verify their identity for play on the FanDuel Sportsbook prior to the Go-Live Date (December 1st, 2025) will receive $100 in bonus bets just for signing up!

Then, make your first deposit of at least $5.

Finally, once we go live, place you first bet of at least $5 and receive $400 in bonus bets guaranteed!

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo for Missouri Important Info

How to Claim FanDuel Early Sign-Up Promo in Missouri

  • Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account before FanDuel goes live in Missouri (December 1st, 2025). You'll then receive $100 in Bonus Bets.
  • Place Your First Bet: After FanDuel goes live in Missouri, place a $5 bet on any sport to receive an extra $400 in Bonus Bets. This will be added to the initial $100 in Bonus Bets you received when you signed up.

Sign Up for FanDuel Sportsbook Today!

Please note: Missouri customers will not be able to place bets until December 1st. They are currently able to sign-up for a FanDuel account, deposit funds, browse odds, and save bets/parlays.

21+ and present in MO. Pre-Launch $100 Offer: Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in MO. Unique user identity verification required. Post Launch $400 Offer: First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

