Heat vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-BA

The Miami Heat (8-6) hit the court against the Golden State Warriors (9-7) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and NBCS-BA. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.

Heat vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6.5 231.5 -255 +210

Heat vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (61.1%)

Heat vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread nine times this season (9-4-1).

The Warriors are 8-7-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over nine times out of 16 chances this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the total in 10 of 16 opportunities (62.5%).

Miami sports a better record against the spread in home games (6-1-0) than it does in road games (3-3-1).

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in four of seven home games (57.1%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in five of seven matchups (71.4%).

This season, Golden State is 4-0-1 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over less frequently at home (two of five, 40%) than on the road (eight of 11, 72.7%).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the field.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.9 assists.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.2 points, 0.7 assists and 9.6 rebounds.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 46.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers (10th in NBA).

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 2.9 boards and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 20.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4.7 assists for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.5 triples (first in league).

Per game, Brandin Podziemski provides the Warriors 11.5 points, 4.6 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Draymond Green averages 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is sinking 39.1% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 13.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists. He is draining 47.8% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.